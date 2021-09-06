Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Christopher G. Cavoli visits African Lion 21

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army General Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa, greets Moroccan Army Général d'armée Belkhir El Farouk, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Southern Zone Commander, Agadir, Morocco, June 8th, 2021 for the African Lion 21 Exercise. U.S. Army Major James Guglielmi, Security Cooperation Officer, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, details the importance of this meeting.
    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800519
    VIRIN: 210609-F-SV030-001
    Filename: DOD_108391831
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, General Christopher G. Cavoli visits African Lion 21, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SETAF-AF
    AL21
    African Lion 21

