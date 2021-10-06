Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Domestic Violence Has Many Faces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    06.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    AFN Bavaria

    Interview between AFN Bavaria's SGT Brian Moody and Army Community Service Rose Barracks' Jessica Stolar. Stolar is with the ACS Family Advocacy Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800518
    VIRIN: 210610-A-PR564-312
    Filename: DOD_108391801
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Has Many Faces, by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DomesticViolence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT