U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Aries Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Battalion conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire during African Lion 2021, Grier Labouie, June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 09:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800516
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-CQ437-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108391796
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, African Lion 2021 - HIMAR Live Fire, by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT