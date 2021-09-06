Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - HIMAR Live Fire

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Aries Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Battalion conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire during African Lion 2021, Grier Labouie, June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:35
    This work, African Lion 2021 - HIMAR Live Fire, by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

