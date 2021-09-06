Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Spot - Domestic Violence "Hide & Seek"

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Qualls and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Domestic Violence comes in multiple forms, not just physical violence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 08:58
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 800513
    VIRIN: 210609-F-NN866-535
    Filename: DOD_108391665
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Spot - Domestic Violence "Hide & Seek", by SSgt Megan Qualls and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    domestic violence
    abuse
    assault
    family advocacy

