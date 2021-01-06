Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The first of eight C-130H series three Hercules aircraft left McLaughlin Air National Gaurd Base on June 1, 2021.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The first of eight C-130H series three Hercules aircraft left McLaughlin Air National Gaurd Base on June 1, 2021. A 96' model tail number 7322 began serving our wing on November 30, 2015, and will now transition its service to the 103rd Airlift Wing Connecticut Air National Guard.

    7322 was named the West'by Gawd" Virginian in August of 2019 and honors Capt Robert Powell, a West Virginia native. The aircraft was the first H3 assigned to the unit to reach the 10,000 flight operating hours mark supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800508
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108391629
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, The first of eight C-130H series three Hercules aircraft left McLaughlin Air National Gaurd Base on June 1, 2021., by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

