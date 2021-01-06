video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first of eight C-130H series three Hercules aircraft left McLaughlin Air National Gaurd Base on June 1, 2021. A 96' model tail number 7322 began serving our wing on November 30, 2015, and will now transition its service to the 103rd Airlift Wing Connecticut Air National Guard.



7322 was named the West'by Gawd" Virginian in August of 2019 and honors Capt Robert Powell, a West Virginia native. The aircraft was the first H3 assigned to the unit to reach the 10,000 flight operating hours mark supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve.