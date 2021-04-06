Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Arrows Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    RAF Fairford hosted the RAF Red Arrows demonstration team as an alternative base of operation while executing multiple aerial performances at the Midlands Air Festival by providing refueling capabilities. The Red Arrows has and extensive history with RAF Fairford, and RAF Fairford stands ready to play host whenever needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 06:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800499
    VIRIN: 210604-F-DS605-0001
    Filename: DOD_108391548
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ENG, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Arrows Interview, by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Red Arrows
    Light The Way
    Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT