RAF Fairford hosted the RAF Red Arrows demonstration team as an alternative base of operation while executing multiple aerial performances at the Midlands Air Festival by providing refueling capabilities. The Red Arrows has and extensive history with RAF Fairford, and RAF Fairford stands ready to play host whenever needed.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 06:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|800499
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-DS605-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108391548
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Arrows Interview, by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS
