Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine gives the men and women of the U.S. Army a special shout-out in honor of the Army's 246th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 03:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800493
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-RI844-566
|Filename:
|DOD_108391488
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Chef Robert Irvine Commemorates Army Birthday (worldwide version), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
