The 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, retrieves and drops a Bambi Bucket with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as part of Red Card certification training in preparation for wildfire season.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800471
|VIRIN:
|210609-Z-MK318-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108391277
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard trains in Bambi Buckets for Red Card certification training, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT