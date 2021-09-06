Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard trains in Bambi Buckets for Red Card certification training

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, retrieves and drops a Bambi Bucket with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as part of Red Card certification training in preparation for wildfire season.

    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 21:18
    This work, Alaska Army National Guard trains in Bambi Buckets for Red Card certification training, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

