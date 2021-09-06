Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Missile Defense Leaders Brief Senate Committee on Programs

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, chief of U.S. Northern Command, brief the Senate Armed Forces Committee’s Strategic Forces Panel on missile defense programs, June 9, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 20:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800469
    Filename: DOD_108391196
    Length: 01:36:48
    Location: DC, US

