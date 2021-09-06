Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 9, 2021. Following graduation on June 10, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 20:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800468
    VIRIN: 210609-M-HX572-922
    Filename: DOD_108391190
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Delta Company Motivational Run, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD
    Marines
    Recruit Training

