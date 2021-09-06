New Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 9, 2021. Following graduation on June 10, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 20:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800468
|VIRIN:
|210609-M-HX572-922
|Filename:
|DOD_108391190
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta Company Motivational Run, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
