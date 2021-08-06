Paratroopers from across the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted an airborne operation onto Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2021, from CH-47 Chinook helicopters operated by the “Sugar Bears” of the 1-52nd General Service Aviation Battalion from Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Training events like this provide both air crews and paratroopers with the opportunity to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and improve inter-unit coordination. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 18:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800463
|VIRIN:
|210608-A-XI247-017
|Filename:
|DOD_108391135
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartans Jump with Sugar Bears, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT