    Spartans Jump with Sugar Bears

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from across the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted an airborne operation onto Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2021, from CH-47 Chinook helicopters operated by the “Sugar Bears” of the 1-52nd General Service Aviation Battalion from Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Training events like this provide both air crews and paratroopers with the opportunity to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and improve inter-unit coordination. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 18:36
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

