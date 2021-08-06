Spartans Jump with Sugar Bears

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800463" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from across the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted an airborne operation onto Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2021, from CH-47 Chinook helicopters operated by the “Sugar Bears” of the 1-52nd General Service Aviation Battalion from Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Training events like this provide both air crews and paratroopers with the opportunity to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and improve inter-unit coordination. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.