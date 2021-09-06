Military Leaders Talk Military Readiness Budget to House Committee

Defense Department leaders testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the fiscal year 2022 budget request for military readiness, June 9, 2021. Witnesses include: Gen. Joseph M. Martin, vice chief of staff of the Army; Adm. William K. Lescher, vice chief of staff of naval operations; Gen. David W. Allvin, vice chief of staff of the Air Force; Gen. Gary L. Thomas, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; and Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of staff of space operations.
