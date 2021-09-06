Military Leaders Talk Military Readiness Budget to House Committee

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800461" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defense Department leaders testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the fiscal year 2022 budget request for military readiness, June 9, 2021. Witnesses include: Gen. Joseph M. Martin, vice chief of staff of the Army; Adm. William K. Lescher, vice chief of staff of naval operations; Gen. David W. Allvin, vice chief of staff of the Air Force; Gen. Gary L. Thomas, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; and Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of staff of space operations.

