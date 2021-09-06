Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Leaders Talk Military Readiness Budget to House Committee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Defense Department leaders testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the fiscal year 2022 budget request for military readiness, June 9, 2021. Witnesses include: Gen. Joseph M. Martin, vice chief of staff of the Army; Adm. William K. Lescher, vice chief of staff of naval operations; Gen. David W. Allvin, vice chief of staff of the Air Force; Gen. Gary L. Thomas, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; and Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of staff of space operations.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 19:19
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:58:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

