    President Biden and The First Lady Deliver Remarks to US Air Force Personnel and Their Families

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and the First Lady deliver remarks to US Air Force personnel and their families.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 17:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800452
    Filename: DOD_108390962
    Length: 00:39:41
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and The First Lady Deliver Remarks to US Air Force Personnel and Their Families, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

