Joint HAZMAT Training

Members of Goodfellow’s Hazardous Material Response Team participated in an exercise at an area near the DoD Fire Academy Training Pad. The team consisted of members from the Fire Department, Emergency Management Flight, and Bio-Environmental Flight. It offered an excellent opportunity to maintain their proficiency in dealing with hazardous materials.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800445
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-MU509-828
|Filename:
|DOD_108390829
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
