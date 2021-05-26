Joint HAZMAT Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Goodfellow’s Hazardous Material Response Team participated in an exercise at an area near the DoD Fire Academy Training Pad. The team consisted of members from the Fire Department, Emergency Management Flight, and Bio-Environmental Flight. It offered an excellent opportunity to maintain their proficiency in dealing with hazardous materials.