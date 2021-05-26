CGA Spectrum Council: An important first for U.S. military academies

Ten years ago, a group of cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy worked to establish the first gay-straight alliance at a U.S. military service academy. Lt. Kelli Normoyle was one of two cadets who formally started the process to create Spectrum, which was designated as the CGA Spectrum Diversity Council on Dec. 1, 2011, and talks about her experience. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)
