    CGA Spectrum Council: An important first for U.S. military academies

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Ten years ago, a group of cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy worked to establish the first gay-straight alliance at a U.S. military service academy. Lt. Kelli Normoyle was one of two cadets who formally started the process to create Spectrum, which was designated as the CGA Spectrum Diversity Council on Dec. 1, 2011, and talks about her experience. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:51
    Category: Interviews
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 

    This work, CGA Spectrum Council: An important first for U.S. military academies, by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Diversity
    Pride
    Inclusion
    USCGA
    LGBTQ+

