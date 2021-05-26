CGA Spectrum Council: An important first for U.S. military academies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ten years ago, a group of cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy worked to establish the first gay-straight alliance at a U.S. military service academy. Lt. Kelli Normoyle was one of two cadets who formally started the process to create Spectrum, which was designated as the CGA Spectrum Diversity Council on Dec. 1, 2011, and talks about her experience. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)