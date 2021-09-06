U.S. Army Central's T.I.M.S. Talks Series - Segment 2 (Building The Team)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Central resumes its "T.I.M.S. Talks" series with Segment 2 - Building the Team. During this segment, leaders from USARCENT's G8 Directorate talk about the important roles trust, integration, caring, and sustaining the team play across our diverse Army. The 7-segment series digs in to the U.S. Army's This Is My Squad initiative and the Center for Army Lessons Learned's "Building Cohesive Teams" handbook to strengthen our team-building perspective and skills.