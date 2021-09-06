Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central's T.I.M.S. Talks Series - Segment 2 (Building The Team)

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central resumes its "T.I.M.S. Talks" series with Segment 2 - Building the Team. During this segment, leaders from USARCENT's G8 Directorate talk about the important roles trust, integration, caring, and sustaining the team play across our diverse Army. The 7-segment series digs in to the U.S. Army's This Is My Squad initiative and the Center for Army Lessons Learned's "Building Cohesive Teams" handbook to strengthen our team-building perspective and skills.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 800439
    VIRIN: 210609-A-UO598-431
    PIN: 210609
    Filename: DOD_108390750
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Central's T.I.M.S. Talks Series - Segment 2 (Building The Team), by SGT Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    CALL
    This is My Squad
    TIMS
    Building Cohesive Teams
    TIMS Talks

