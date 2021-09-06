U.S. Army Central resumes its "T.I.M.S. Talks" series with Segment 2 - Building the Team. During this segment, leaders from USARCENT's G8 Directorate talk about the important roles trust, integration, caring, and sustaining the team play across our diverse Army. The 7-segment series digs in to the U.S. Army's This Is My Squad initiative and the Center for Army Lessons Learned's "Building Cohesive Teams" handbook to strengthen our team-building perspective and skills.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 16:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|800439
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-UO598-431
|PIN:
|210609
|Filename:
|DOD_108390750
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Central's T.I.M.S. Talks Series - Segment 2 (Building The Team), by SGT Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT