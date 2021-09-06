Building Dedication for SOCKOR Campus

Special Operations Command Korea hosted the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. Howard was chosen to have the campus named after him because of his tie to SOCKOR as its second commander, serving in the role from July 1989 to June 1990, his heroic acts in Vietnam, which earned him the Medal of Honor, his lifelong commitment to the military, his association to special operations forces and his role as a Green Beret.
