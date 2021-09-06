Building Dedication for SOCKOR Campus

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800431" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special Operations Command Korea hosted the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. Howard was chosen to have the campus named after him because of his tie to SOCKOR as its second commander, serving in the role from July 1989 to June 1990, his heroic acts in Vietnam, which earned him the Medal of Honor, his lifelong commitment to the military, his association to special operations forces and his role as a Green Beret.