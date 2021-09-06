Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Dedication for SOCKOR Campus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2021

    Video by Capt. David Murphy 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Special Operations Command Korea hosted the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. Howard was chosen to have the campus named after him because of his tie to SOCKOR as its second commander, serving in the role from July 1989 to June 1990, his heroic acts in Vietnam, which earned him the Medal of Honor, his lifelong commitment to the military, his association to special operations forces and his role as a Green Beret.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 14:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800431
    Filename: DOD_108390602
    Length: 00:38:27
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Dedication for SOCKOR Campus, by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT