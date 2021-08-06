Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass urges people to participate in the 2021 U.S. Air Force Marathon during her visit to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 2, 2021. 2021 marks the 25th U.S. Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 14:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|800428
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390507
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSAF Bass invites you to the U.S. Air Force Marathon, by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
