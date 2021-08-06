Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass invites you to the U.S. Air Force Marathon

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass urges people to participate in the 2021 U.S. Air Force Marathon during her visit to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 2, 2021. 2021 marks the 25th U.S. Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 14:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800428
    VIRIN: 210609-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390507
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Marathon
    CMSAF
    Bass

