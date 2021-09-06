Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June COVID-19 Town Hall with 21 MDG

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21st Medical Group (21 MDG) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Vicars, the Operational Medical Readiness Squadron superintendent, sit down for the monthly medical town hall at Peterson Air Force Base to address frequently asked questions concerning COVID-19 and other general medical information. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800427
    VIRIN: 210609-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390486
    Length: 00:25:39
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June COVID-19 Town Hall with 21 MDG, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    USSF
    Space Force

