The 33rd Fighter Wing remembers those who have made the ultimate sacrifice May 19, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Memorial Day is observed in the United States in honor of the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Leandra Garcia)