    Memorial Day

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL , UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 33rd Fighter Wing remembers those who have made the ultimate sacrifice May 19, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Memorial Day is observed in the United States in honor of the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800418
    VIRIN: 210519-F-NY200-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390394
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL , US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Memorial Day, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wreath Laying
    Memorial Day
    B-Roll
    in Remembrance

