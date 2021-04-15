The 33rd Fighter Wing remembers those who have made the ultimate sacrifice May 19, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Memorial Day is observed in the United States in honor of the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Leandra Garcia)
This work, Memorial Day, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
