U.S. Soldiers participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 8, 2021. The 2021 Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jamil Birden)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800413
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-KR339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390317
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Future Command Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Jamil Birden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
