    Army Future Command Best Warrior Competition

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Jamil Birden 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 8, 2021. The 2021 Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jamil Birden)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800413
    VIRIN: 210607-A-KR339-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390317
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Future Command Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Jamil Birden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Future Command

