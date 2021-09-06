African Lion 2021 - HIMARS Animated Infographic

A Multimedia Infographic Animation dedicated to educate information about the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Africa Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission and capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aleksander Fomin).
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800412
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-PX137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390305
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
