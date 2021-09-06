Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021 - HIMARS Animated Infographic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Spc. Aleksande Fomin 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    A Multimedia Infographic Animation dedicated to educate information about the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Africa Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission and capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aleksander Fomin).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800412
    VIRIN: 210609-A-PX137-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390305
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 - HIMARS Animated Infographic, by SPC Aleksande Fomin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    African Lion

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Morocco
    M142
    Royal Moroccan Army
    African lion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT