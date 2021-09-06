Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Speaks at Pentagon LGBTQ Event

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Air Force Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the Space Force; and Navy Lt. Kristopher Moore deliver remarks at the 10th Annual LGBTQ Pride event at the Pentagon, June 9, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800411
    Filename: DOD_108390255
    Length: 00:51:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Speaks at Pentagon LGBTQ Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

