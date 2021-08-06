A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives engine maintenance prior to takeoff on June 8, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800410
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-ZW188-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390254
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Preflight maintenance before a Bomber Task Force Europe sortie., by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
