Preflight maintenance before a Bomber Task Force Europe sortie.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800410" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives engine maintenance prior to takeoff on June 8, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)