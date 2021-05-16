Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen-Soldier Receives MSM for Saving Lives in Smoky Crash

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    On May 16, U.S. Army Sgt. Bradley Boucher, a healthcare specialist with the 224th Medical Company, 1297th Support Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, receives the Meritorious Service Medal for his initiative in providing time-crucial assistance during a car accident in the Gatlinburg Bypass, Tennessee.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800401
    VIRIN: 210516-Z-BZ695-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390165
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MD, US

    TAGS

    Crash
    MDNG
    Saving Lives
    Medic
    U.S. Army
    National Guard

