On May 16, U.S. Army Sgt. Bradley Boucher, a healthcare specialist with the 224th Medical Company, 1297th Support Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, receives the Meritorious Service Medal for his initiative in providing time-crucial assistance during a car accident in the Gatlinburg Bypass, Tennessee.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800401
|VIRIN:
|210516-Z-BZ695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390165
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Citizen-Soldier Receives MSM for Saving Lives in Smoky Crash, by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
