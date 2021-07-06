Educating the Force with Dr. Beth Funk
Dr. Beth Funk, Ed.D., E-RYT500, has been a professional educator for over 32 years. Her degrees include a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Texas at Austin, a Masters in Educational Administration from Tarleton State University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She is the Founder and Executive Director of Life Moves Yoga, LLC, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of a Texas based non-profit, A Hero’s Light, and is on the faculty of the national non-profit, Warriors at Ease where she specializes in trauma sensitive, therapeutic and adaptive yoga and mindfulness.
