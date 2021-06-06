Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day fly over with 48th Fighter Wing F-15 refuelling

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Low fly flyover of Omaha Beach, Normandy for the 77th Anniversary of D-Day from a KC-135 Stratotanker out of the 100th Refuelling Wing RAF Mildenhall. Stringer also contains imagery refuelling F-15D and E models from the 48th Fighter Wing out of RAF Lakenheath.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800387
    VIRIN: 210606-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108389702
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: GB

    This work, D-Day fly over with 48th Fighter Wing F-15 refuelling, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

