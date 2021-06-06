D-Day fly over with 48th Fighter Wing F-15 refuelling

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Low fly flyover of Omaha Beach, Normandy for the 77th Anniversary of D-Day from a KC-135 Stratotanker out of the 100th Refuelling Wing RAF Mildenhall. Stringer also contains imagery refuelling F-15D and E models from the 48th Fighter Wing out of RAF Lakenheath.