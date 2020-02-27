Arrival and Hotels

This video provided by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, is made to give guidance on initial arrival housing procurement, practices and policies. The video describes the different types of options here at Hohenfels for where to stay when first arriving. Links to the following Websites will be posted below.
1. https://www.housing.army.mil
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 08:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|800368
|VIRIN:
|200227-A-NP687-803
|Filename:
|DOD_108389499
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
