    Army Medical Command leadership COVID vaccine message

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, the Army Medical Command sergeant major, encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 04:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800364
    VIRIN: 210604-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108389437
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

