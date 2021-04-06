Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, the Army Medical Command sergeant major, encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 04:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|800364
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108389437
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Medical Command leadership COVID vaccine message, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT