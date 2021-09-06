Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Week Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Japan continued Army Week 2021 with its Day 2 events.
    In the morning, teams competed in a flag football tournament at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, and a soccer tournament at Yano Field on Camp Zama.
    #ArmyWeek #ArmyBirthday #ArmyTeam

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 02:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800360
    VIRIN: 210609-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108389274
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Week Day 2, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Army Birthday
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Army Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT