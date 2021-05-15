Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations at Sea - May 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210531-N-LI114-1001 (May 31, 2021) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat ready for that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 23:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800355
    VIRIN: 210531-N-LI114-1001
    Filename: DOD_108389129
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations at Sea - May 2021, by PO3 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT