210531-N-LI114-1001 (May 31, 2021) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat ready for that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800355
|VIRIN:
|210531-N-LI114-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108389129
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations at Sea - May 2021, by PO3 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS
