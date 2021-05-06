USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor Spotlight: LSSA Perez

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210605-N-LI114-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Diamond Perez describes her role aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat ready for that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)