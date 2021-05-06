Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor Spotlight: LSSA Perez

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210605-N-LI114-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Diamond Perez describes her role aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat ready for that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 00:06
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: JAMAICA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NY, US

    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

