    VADM Kitchener and RDML Nowakowski Media Teleconference

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210607-N-SB299-1004
    SAN DIEGO (June 7, 2021) - Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, appointed lead for Task Force LCS, provide an update on the littoral combat ship program during a teleconference with media outlets. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 18:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800344
    VIRIN: 210607-N-SB299-1004
    Filename: DOD_108388910
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: CA, US

    This work, VADM Kitchener and RDML Nowakowski Media Teleconference, by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNSP

