In Honor of Albert Gettings

U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (2/6), 2d Marine Division, participate in a memorial workout on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 4, 2021. Several members across the community and across the Marine Corps attended the event, honoring Cpl. Albert Gettings, a 2/6 Marine who was killed by enemy fire during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. The event exemplified Gettings’ characteristics of unwavering dedication, esprit de corps, and steadfast discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)