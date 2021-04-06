Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Honor of Albert Gettings

    CAMP LEJUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (2/6), 2d Marine Division, participate in a memorial workout on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 4, 2021. Several members across the community and across the Marine Corps attended the event, honoring Cpl. Albert Gettings, a 2/6 Marine who was killed by enemy fire during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. The event exemplified Gettings’ characteristics of unwavering dedication, esprit de corps, and steadfast discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 20:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800337
    VIRIN: 210504-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108388773
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Salute
    Memorial
    6th Marine Regiment
    Silver Star
    Fox Co.
    Gettings Family

