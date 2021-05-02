This video is part one of a three part series. Part one highlights the fundamentals of preparing to give a feedback.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 17:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|800332
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-LK801-0007
|Filename:
|DOD_108388660
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Feedback Fundamentals: Conducting Conversation, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
