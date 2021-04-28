Sgt. Blake Barger, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, speaks on the role of range coaches and blocks on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 28, 2021. Coaches and blocks are responsible for operations on the firing line, maintaining safety standards, and assisting each shooter during the course of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800323
|VIRIN:
|210428-M-AW120-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108388542
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On the Firing Line, by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
