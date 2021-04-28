Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the Firing Line

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Sgt. Blake Barger, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, speaks on the role of range coaches and blocks on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 28, 2021. Coaches and blocks are responsible for operations on the firing line, maintaining safety standards, and assisting each shooter during the course of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 17:12
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Firing Line, by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    range
    parris island
    coach
    recruits
    wftbn
    mcrdpi

