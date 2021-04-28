video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Blake Barger, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, speaks on the role of range coaches and blocks on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 28, 2021. Coaches and blocks are responsible for operations on the firing line, maintaining safety standards, and assisting each shooter during the course of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)