Six F-16C aircraft are participating in FS21, an exercise involving service members from the U.S., Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom to integrate fourth and fifth generation fighter capabilities in a large force employment event. FS21 builds upon nations’ joint capabilities, ensuring a stronger partnership and enhanced interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|06.07.2021
|06.08.2021 18:08
|Package
|800321
|210608-F-ZR251-1009
|DOD_108388528
|00:00:55
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|1
This work, 31 FW F-16s participate in Falcon Strike 21, by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
