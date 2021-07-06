Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW F-16s participate in Falcon Strike 21

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.07.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Six F-16C aircraft are participating in FS21, an exercise involving service members from the U.S., Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom to integrate fourth and fifth generation fighter capabilities in a large force employment event. FS21 builds upon nations’ joint capabilities, ensuring a stronger partnership and enhanced interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 18:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800321
    VIRIN: 210608-F-ZR251-1009
    Filename: DOD_108388528
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW F-16s participate in Falcon Strike 21, by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-16s
    strengthening partnerships
    31FW
    Falcon Strike 21
    FS21

