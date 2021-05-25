Naval Station Mayport Sailors Discuss Their Cultures for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 25, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Azia Saysavang and Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Robbie Rabago, assigned to Naval Station Mayport, answer questions about aspects of their cultures for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Naval Station Mayport, May 25, 2021. Naval Station Mayport's diversity committee organized a ceremony in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)