    Naval Station Mayport Sailors Discuss Their Cultures for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 25, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Azia Saysavang and Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Robbie Rabago, assigned to Naval Station Mayport, answer questions about aspects of their cultures for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Naval Station Mayport, May 25, 2021. Naval Station Mayport's diversity committee organized a ceremony in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 15:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800319
    VIRIN: 210525-N-YD864-1001
    Filename: DOD_108388502
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: US

    TAGS

    culture
    diversity
    naval station mayport
    asian american pacific islander heritage month

