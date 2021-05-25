NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 25, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Azia Saysavang and Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Robbie Rabago, assigned to Naval Station Mayport, answer questions about aspects of their cultures for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Naval Station Mayport, May 25, 2021. Naval Station Mayport's diversity committee organized a ceremony in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 15:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|800319
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-YD864-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108388502
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Station Mayport Sailors Discuss Their Cultures for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
