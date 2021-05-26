Service members jump out of a Chinook helicopter May 26, 2021, during an event at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Army Reserve held their competition at Fort McCoy for the second straight year from May 21-27. Dozens of Soldiers participated in a myriad of events. (U.S. Army Video by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|05.26.2021
|06.08.2021 18:43
|B-Roll
|800304
|210526-O-GQ656-843
|DOD_108388290
|00:00:20
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
This work, 2021 Army Reserve Best Warrior helicopter-supported event at Fort McCoy, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
