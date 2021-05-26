Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Army Reserve Best Warrior helicopter-supported event at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Service members jump out of a Chinook helicopter May 26, 2021, during an event at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Army Reserve held their competition at Fort McCoy for the second straight year from May 21-27. Dozens of Soldiers participated in a myriad of events. (U.S. Army Video by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Army Reserve Best Warrior helicopter-supported event at Fort McCoy, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Best Warrior
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy

