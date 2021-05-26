2021 Army Reserve Best Warrior helicopter-supported event at Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members jump out of a Chinook helicopter May 26, 2021, during an event at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Army Reserve held their competition at Fort McCoy for the second straight year from May 21-27. Dozens of Soldiers participated in a myriad of events. (U.S. Army Video by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)