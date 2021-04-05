Army Locomotive at Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army locomotive used as part of rail operations is shown May 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy's Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. He said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base. (U.S. Army Video by Aimee Malone, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)