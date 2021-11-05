Rainbow trout stocked in Fort McCoy waterway

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800300" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee stocks rainbow trout May 11, 2021, in Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sandy Lake was one of several lakes that received thousands of fish for the 2021 Fort McCoy fishing season, which opened on May 1, concurrent with the Wisconsin general inland fishing season opener. The fish are raised at the Genoa Fish Hatchery in Genoa, Wis. (Video by Bill Coppernoll, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)