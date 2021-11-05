A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee stocks rainbow trout May 11, 2021, in Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sandy Lake was one of several lakes that received thousands of fish for the 2021 Fort McCoy fishing season, which opened on May 1, concurrent with the Wisconsin general inland fishing season opener. The fish are raised at the Genoa Fish Hatchery in Genoa, Wis. (Video by Bill Coppernoll, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800300
|VIRIN:
|210511-O-VO793-360
|Filename:
|DOD_108388274
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rainbow trout stocked in Fort McCoy waterway, by Bill Coppernoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
