    Rainbow trout stocked in Fort McCoy waterway

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Bill Coppernoll 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee stocks rainbow trout May 11, 2021, in Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sandy Lake was one of several lakes that received thousands of fish for the 2021 Fort McCoy fishing season, which opened on May 1, concurrent with the Wisconsin general inland fishing season opener. The fish are raised at the Genoa Fish Hatchery in Genoa, Wis. (Video by Bill Coppernoll, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800300
    VIRIN: 210511-O-VO793-360
    Filename: DOD_108388274
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainbow trout stocked in Fort McCoy waterway, by Bill Coppernoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
    Fort McCoy
    fish stocking

