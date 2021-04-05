Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Locomotive Operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Aimee Malone 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A U.S. Army locomotive used as part of rail operations is shown May 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy's Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. He said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. (U.S. Army Video by Aimee Malone, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800299
    VIRIN: 210504-O-EV412-478
    Filename: DOD_108388272
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locomotive Operations at Fort McCoy, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    train
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    locomotive
    rail operations

