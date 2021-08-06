Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on “A Review of the FY22 State Department Budget Request”, Part 2
UNITED STATES
06.08.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on “A Review of the FY22 State Department Budget Request”,
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 14:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|800298
|Filename:
|DOD_108388268
|Length:
|01:12:15
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on “A Review of the FY22 State Department Budget Request”, Part 2
LEAVE A COMMENT