Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on “A Review of the FY22 State Department Budget Request”, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on “A Review of the FY22 State Department Budget Request”,

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 14:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800298
    Filename: DOD_108388268
    Length: 01:12:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT