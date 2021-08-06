Casey Lund and Suzanne Taylor, both Whiteman Base Community Council board members, talk about the purpose of the BCC and how the council works with the base in order to continue strengthening community relations between Whiteman and its local communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800289
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108388225
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WARRENSBURG, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Whiteman Base Community Council Introduction Video, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
