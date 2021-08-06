2021 Whiteman Base Community Council Introduction Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800289" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Casey Lund and Suzanne Taylor, both Whiteman Base Community Council board members, talk about the purpose of the BCC and how the council works with the base in order to continue strengthening community relations between Whiteman and its local communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)