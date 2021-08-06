Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Whiteman Base Community Council Introduction Video

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Casey Lund and Suzanne Taylor, both Whiteman Base Community Council board members, talk about the purpose of the BCC and how the council works with the base in order to continue strengthening community relations between Whiteman and its local communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800289
    VIRIN: 210608-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_108388225
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Hometown: WARRENSBURG, MO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Whiteman Base Community Council Introduction Video, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BCC
    Whiteman Base Community Council
    introduction video

