    Strategic Impact of Tactical Actions

    FT. WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    As part of the May 28th Field Study and Staff Ride to Fort Washington National Park in Fort Washington, Maryland. Maj. Gen. James E. Taylor, IADC director shared a message on the strategic impact of tactical actions.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FT. WASHINGTON, MD, US

    Lessons
    History
    Learned
    Stategic
    IADC

