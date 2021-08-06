Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Our Heritage is a Living Heritage (Army Heritage Month 2021)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Inspirational Army Heritage Month messaging video produced by U.S. Army Central Public Affairs Team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800272
    VIRIN: 210608-A-SG547-001
    PIN: 210608
    Filename: DOD_108387972
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Heritage is a Living Heritage (Army Heritage Month 2021), by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army
    Army History
    Army Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT