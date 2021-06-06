Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct C-130 familiarization training

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A feature highlighting necessary training conducted by the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in conjunction with the 927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. The 45th AES provides life-saving airlift in deployed environments as well as during humanitarian contingency operations.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 09:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    medical
    AES
    relief
    training
    evac
    reserve ready

