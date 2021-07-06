NATO Secretary General meeting with the US Secretary of Defense
UNITED STATES
06.07.2021
Courtesy Video
Remarks by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, in Washington, D.C. on 7 June 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 09:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|800244
|VIRIN:
|210607-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108387318
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General meeting with the US Secretary of Defense
LEAVE A COMMENT