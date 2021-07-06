Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General meeting with the US Secretary of Defense

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Remarks by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, in Washington, D.C. on 7 June 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 09:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800244
    VIRIN: 210607-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108387318
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US

    NATO

