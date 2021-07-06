Doorstep statement by NATO Secretary General, following meeting with US President
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES
06.07.2021
Courtesy Video
Doorstep statement by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, following meeting with the US President, Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C. on 7 June 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 08:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|800232
|VIRIN:
|210607-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108387189
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Doorstep statement by NATO Secretary General, following meeting with US President
LEAVE A COMMENT