    RUYS: 31st MDG Radiology

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week we join the 31st MDG Radiology team, as they give us a radiology orientation to all modalities. Watch as they teach Brig. Gen. Bailey how to shoot x-rays and shadow ultrasound exams.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 05:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 800222
    VIRIN: 210607-F-ZX177-516
    Filename: DOD_108387125
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUYS: 31st MDG Radiology, by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MDG

